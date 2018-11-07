Sounds of Munich

ENTERTAINMENT

Two acclaimed orchestras based in Munich will perform in Seoul later this month, in what are perhaps the most awaited concerts of the season.



Their performances will feature pianists Sunwoo Ye-kwon and Evgeny Kissin, internationally acclaimed artists who enjoy huge popular following here.



The Munich Philharmonic’s concert with pianist Sunwoo Ye-kwon takes place on Nov. 22 at Sejong Center.



The concert will highlight two symphonic works: Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26 and Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D Major, “Der Titan.”



The Munich Philharmonic is well known for its ties with Gustav Mahler, who directed the orchestra in 1897 and later premiered his Symphony No. 4 and Symphony No. 8 with the orchestra. In 1911, the year Mahler died, German conductor Bruno Walter led the orchestra in the posthumous premiere of the composer’s “Das Lied von der Erde.”



Leading the orchestra is conductor Valery Gergiev. Gergiev, who started as the music director at the orchestra during 2015-16 season, is renowned for his broad repertoire, including those by Russian composers such as Shostakovich and Prokofiev. Gergiev served as the director of the legendary Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg for more than two decades, before taking the helm of the orchestra.Performing Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Munich Philharmonic is pianist Sunwoo, the winner of the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform Nov. 29-30 at Seoul Arts Center, staging a different program each day that features well-known classical pieces as well as more modern classical works.On Nov. 29, Zubin Mehta will lead Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in the performance of Mozart Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter" K. 551 and Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring."Mehta is replacing Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra's chief conductor Mariss Jansons for the month of November, as Jansons recovers from a viral infection.On Nov. 30, Kissin will join the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1, S. 124. The performance will mark Kissin's first performance with an orchestra in Korea in seven years. The Nov. 30 program concludes with Richard Strauss' epic tone poem Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40.