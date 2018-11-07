[Breaking] Pompeo, NK official meeting postponed: State Department

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- This week's planned meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart has been postponed to a later date, the State Department announced Wednesday.



The meeting had been scheduled to take place in New York on Thursday as the two sides continue talks on North Korea's denuclearization and a potential second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



No reason was provided for the postponement.



In a statement released at midnight, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo's meeting with North Korean officials "will now take place at a later date."







"We will reconvene when our respective schedules permit," she said. "Ongoing conversations continue to take place. The United States remains focused on fulfilling the commitments agreed to by President Trump and Chairman Kim at the Singapore Summit in June."The meeting was formally announced only Monday, with the State Department saying that Pompeo will meet with Kim Yong-chol, a close aide to the leader and vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee.The department said Pompeo and Kim would discuss making progress on "all four pillars of the Singapore Summit joint statement, including achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.The Singapore summit was the first meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un in June, where the North committed to work toward the "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the USThe sudden cancellation raises questions about the prospects for continued negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.North Korea has increasingly called for sanctions relief in return for its denuclearization steps, but the US has refused to comply until the full and verified denuclearization of the regime.Trump abruptly canceled Pompeo's planned trip to Pyongyang in August, citing a lack of progress in North Korea's denuclearization.Before that he also called off the Singapore summit before putting it back on.That decision came after Kim Yong-chol met with Pompeo in New York in May. At the time, Kim also traveled to Washington to deliver a personal letter from the North Korean leader to Trump at the White House. (Yonhap)