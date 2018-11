NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police said Wednesday they had caught a man riding a bike on a highway while drunk at around midnight.The 21-year-old man rode a bike while drunk after a company dinner. According to police, he rode over 2 kilometers along the Gyeongbu Expressway. He was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.124 percent.The man was slapped with a 30,000 won ($27) fine.Under the revised traffic law, cyclists riding under the influence of alcohol face fines of up to 200,000 won or detention.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)