[Weather] Cloudy, hazy conditions to continue with scattered showers

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cloudy skies with scattered showers are expected in South Korea on Wednesday.The nation’s central and southern regions will see light rainfall in the morning while the Jeolla provinces, Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Province will receive sporadic rainfall in the afternoon.Daytime highs will be in the 14-20 degrees Celsius range, similar to Tuesday’s weather.Special precautions are needed in heavy rain, which in combination with fine dust results in decreased visibility, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The rain is expected to continue on Thursday, and there is a significant chance that dense fine dust will cover the peninsula.The weather agency issued a fine dust warning Tuesday, especially for the western regions where levels are expected to be five times above normal.Because cloudy skies are expected until Thursday, carrying an umbrella is advisable. For protection from fine dust, locals and visitors to Korea should wear masks. Young children and senior citizens, who are particularly vulnerable to air pollution, should refrain from prolonged outdoor activities.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)