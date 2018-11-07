[Newsmaker] NK leader sees off Cuban president after 3-day visit

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has seen off Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez after his three-day visit to Pyongyang, the communist state's state media reported Wednesday.



The Cuban leader left Pyongyang by his personal plane Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said. Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were at the airport to see off the president and his wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza.







"After Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his wife got off a car, the supreme leader and his wife exchanged greetings and their inmost feelings, holding hands together," the KCNA said in an English-language article."Kim Jong-un said that he would look forward to meeting him again and wished him good health and happiness and continued success in his work," it added.During his stay in the North, the Cuban leader held talks with Kim over bilateral cooperation and exchanges in various fields.The Cuban president took office in April. Kim met him in 2015, when he traveled to Pyongyang as Cuba's first vice president. (Yonhap)