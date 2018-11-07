BTS wins Best Artist of the Year at 2018 MGA

ENTERTAINMENT

The year 2018 has been an exhilarating ride for BTS, and what capped off a cascade of its impressive feats was a bagful of trophies at a K-pop award show in its home turf of South Korea.

The group on Tuesday night received two grand awards, Best Artist of the Year and Digital Album of the Year, with its "Love Yourself" album at the 2018 MGA, a music award show jointly organized by Korean broadcaster MBC Plus and online music store Genie Music. The event was held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on Tuesday.







(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

"We'd always thought about giving positive influences to others through our music, and it's our honor that we have done so with this album. We will take this award as a message to keep working on making good music," said Suga after receiving the awards onstage.

Jimin said, "So many things have happened this year, and I will remember every moment I spent with you. I have nothing to say but thank you and I love you. I still lack in many things, but I will keep making efforts to become a better musician. Thanks for being with us, and we will not forget this moment."

V said, "Thanks for giving us the wings since our debut. Thanks to those wings, we could have reached the high place. As BTS, we will keep promoting Korea."

Jungkook and RM also thanked the group's fanbase BTS Army, promising their fans that they would return with better music.

At the highly-anticipated music award show, the K-pop heavyweight won four other awards: Best Male Dance Award, Best Choreography Award, Genie Music Popularity Award and Best Male Group Award.

Bang Si-hyuk, producer and CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, also won a Best Producer award, with BTS receiving the trophy on behalf of him as Bang couldn't attend the show.

"Bang wrote his words on the paper and told me to read them onstage. 'We received this award thanks to fans all over the world who send us support, and our Big Hit families. I will not forget how grateful I am and keep working as a producer who keeps spreading comfort and hope all around the world.'"

The members also sent their heart-warming messages to Bang, saying, "We wish you to keep staying beside us for a very long time. We hope your happiness always," jokingly adding, "And hope your diet to be successful."

BTS performed its hits "Save Me," "I'm Fine" and "Idol," wrapping up the star-studded event.

The highlight of the show came with "Idol," as the members were joined by back dancers clad in white outfits, creating an eye-popping scene.

The Best Selling Artist was given to Twice, while the Best Song of the Year went to Wanna One's "Beautiful."

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to perform 17 concerts at eight cities across Asia: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan, Taoyuan in Taiwan, Bangkok in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

(lotus@heraldcorp.com)