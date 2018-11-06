Deceased man tested negative for MERS

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 61-year-old man who was suspected of having died from Middle East respiratory syndrome tested negative for the disease in a preliminary test, Incheon city authorities said Tuesday.The man, who had returned from a four-month business trip to Iraq via Qatar on Monday, died Tuesday morning at a hospital in Incheon, after showing symptoms associated with MERS. According to the authorities, he had high fever and was coughing when he fell unconscious in a jjimjilbang in Incheon.The man is reported to have had diabetes and symptoms of stroke, according to those familiar with him.The news came after South Korea’s confirmation of its first MERS virus infection in three years on Sept. 8. A 61-year-old man tested positive for the disease after a business trip to Kuwait. He has since been released from quarantine after several tests showed he was in good health and posed no threat of spreading the disease.Korea reported its first outbreak of MERS in 2015, which resulted in the deaths of 38 people.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)