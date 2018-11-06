[Breaking] S. Korean dies from MERS after returning from Iraq

NATIONAL

A South Korean man succumbed to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus after returning from a four-month business trip to Iraq, Incheon City authorities said Tuesday.





The 60-year-old man died at a hospital in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, after returning home Monday, according to municipal officials.The death followed South Korea's confirmation of the first MERS virus infection in three years on Sept. 8. A 61-year-old man tested positive for the disease after a business trip to Kuwait. He has since been released from quarantine after several tests showed he was in good health and posed no threat of spreading the disease.South Korea reported its first outbreak of MERS in 2015, which resulted in the deaths of 38 people. (Yonhap)