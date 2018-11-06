[Photo News] Twice shine at 2018 MGA

K-pop leading girl group Twice brightened up the red carpet of the 2018 MGA.
After dropping its latest album, “Yes or Yes,” Monday via local digital music-streaming sites, the band now dominates the charts with the catchy title track of the same name.
Fans are excitedly looking forward to seeing “Yes or Yes” performed for the first time at the MGA, which will be broadcast live Tuesday at 7 p.m. on MBC Music, MBC Everyone and MBC Dramanet.
Yet another girl group Black Pink, whose music videos and dance practice videos have gotten over millions of views each, did not show up on the event even though it ranked No. 1 in the dance category, as determined by a vote held through the Genie Music Awards homepage.
Black Pink will be holding its first solo concert in Seoul this coming weekend, and in January the band will embark on its first world tour.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)