Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] S. Koreans rank No. 1 in OECD in hospital visits

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Nov 6, 2018 - 17:57
  • Updated : Nov 6, 2018 - 17:57





South Koreans rank first among major economies in terms of visits made to hospitals in 2016, government data showed.

According to the data by the National Health Insurance Service, South Koreans visited the doctor's office an average of 17 times in 2016, much higher than the average of 6.9 times by citizens of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries.

Japan came in second with 12.8 visits, with Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Germany rounding out the top five, with at least 10 annual visits to hospitals and clinics.











The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114