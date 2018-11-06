Head of Morgan Stanley PE Asia accused of harassment

The former chauffer, surnamed Kim, reported Chung to the police and submitted a petition to the Labor Ministry, claiming to have been “treated (as) less than a human being and frequently abused verbally.”
Kim, who worked as Chung’s driver from January until September, said Chung had forced him to run in front of him all the time, so as not to keep him waiting. Kim said Chung also threw objects at him, such as a bag or an umbrella, when he did not park the car right in front of the door of a building in the way that Chung wanted.
The executive allegedly forced his chauffeur to do personal errands, such as delivering kimchi from his parents-in-law to his wife, or buying liquor and wine using company credit cards he had collected from employees.
In a voice recording that was submitted as evidence, in which Kim asked Chung to specify his destination, Chung was heard yelling at Kim, “You idiot. Why can’t you understand what I am saying? If you don’t listen to what I am saying, quit your job.”
Chung denied Kim’s claims, saying he would soon make his position clear.
The news reports went viral on the internet in Korea as part of a continuing societal conversation about the widespread problem of “gapjil” -- a Korean word that refers to the abuse of power against a person in a weaker position.
Typical examples of “gapjil” include the use of abusive language, bullying, sexual harassment and asking for personal errands. Apart from Chung, many owner families of Korean conglomerates have been accused of “gapjil,” including Korean Air “nut rage” heiress Cho Hyun-ah and most recently Yang Jin-ho, president of Korea Future Technology.
Chung joined Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in 2006 and focuses on the firm’s private equity transactions in South Korea. He is also a member of the boards of directors of SsangYong C&B Monalisa, Hanwha L&C, Nolboo and Jeonju Paper and was previously a director of Rotem and SsangYong.
