[Photo News] BTS arrives at 2018 MGA, expected to collect multiple trophies

BTS hit the red carpet at the 2018 MBC Plus x Genie Music Awards, with multiple wins on the horizon.

MBC Plus x Genie Music Awards or MGA is a newly launched K-pop music awards co-hosted by South Korea’s major television network MBC and music streaming platform Genie.







(The Korea Herald)

Fans and reporters were crowding the venue in Incheon hours before the red carpet officially began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

BTS is the creme de la creme of the superstars lined up for the event.



The seven-member act has swept the preshow voting, which showed a turnout of 30,652,692, conducted for a month from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. The winner of each category is decided by a popular vote, expert analysis and music streaming data, among other factors.





The boy band topped seven categories, including boy group of the year, best-selling artist, and artist of the year -- the last of which is the top honor of the night. The Billboard-topping single “Idol” won the group best dance of the year for male groups, “Fake Love” the best rap/hip-hop and “Love Yourself: Answer” the digital album.

A joint performance by BTS and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will be the headline event at MGA, one of the first year-end music awards of 2018.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)