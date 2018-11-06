Disabled residence probed for alleged abuse

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police launched an investigation on Tuesday into a “group home” for disabled people in North Chungcheong Province in response to allegations that it has been infringing the residents’ human rights.According to Boeun-gun, the seven residents were cramped in a small room and living under poor conditions. Their rooms did not have wallpaper, and some were reported to have had their heads shaved and have injuries on their hands and heads.Authorities will investigate the conditions the residents were housed in and focus on whether there is evidence of abuse or violence.The group home, designed to let disabled people live together and develop independent living skills, was allowed to only accommodate four people at a time, but seven people were living there. Boeun-gun reported that only four are legally declared as residents, and the presence of the other three is also subject to investigation.The investigation will also examine whether the disabled persons’ support allowances are properly used. Although there has been no report that the annuities were misused, the investigation will check because the owner of the group home is registered to manage the disabled residents’ money.The seven residents will be transferred to a different welfare facility after being treated in hospital.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)