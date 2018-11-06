BTS RM’s UN speech used in textbooks, exams worldwide

His speech was used in middle and high school classrooms for academic purposes in countries like South Korea, the US, Singapore and Vietnam.
For example, at a Korean high school, in an English reading comprehension and composition exam that took place on Oct. 16, a problem went, “Read the following excerpt from BTS’ leader RM’s speech at UNICEF’s youth initiative ‘Generation Unlimited’ held at the UN headquarters in New York and select the correct sequence of paragraphs to follow.”
On another high school’s bulletin board, the school’s principal wrote to students to read RM’s speech prior to an exam, and stressed that all students must watch a seven-minute YouTube video of the speech.
In Singapore, study material at middle and high schools explained BTS’ “Love Yourself” philosophy of self-love and suggested students “Speak Yourself,” to talk about what they are passionate about.
Vietnamese high school class material also featured RM’s UN speech, including a transcript of the full speech. The school asked students to analyze features of the speech and its “persuasive elements.”
