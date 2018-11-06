Gimpo aims to become world’s best city airport

BUSINESS

Kim Myung-woon (center), Korea Airport Corp.’s acting CEO, poses with Gimpo Airport officials, passengers and air carrier employees during a ceremony held Monday. (KAC)

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Gimpo Airport on Tuesday unveiled plans aimed at becoming the world’s best city airport.The airport’s operator Korea Airport Corp. said it will open more facilities to increase accessibility, nurture young talent in the flight industry at its Aviation Training Center, and create more jobs by opening the National Aviation Museum of Korea in Gimpo Airport by 2020.“We will continue to strive to make Gimpo International Airport the world’s best. We will devote all our efforts to providing optimal service to satisfy growing demand for domestic flights and high expectations for aviation services,” said Kim Myung-woon, KAC’s acting CEO, in a statement.According to the airport’s operator, a total of eight domestic flight routes and five international routes to three countries are used by an average of 68,500 passengers every day.The domestic terminal at Gimpo Airport reopened Wednesday after a decadelong renovation that cost 250 billion won ($222 million).The airport, which was built in 1980, underwent renovation as part of efforts to revamp its aging buildings and to cope with the increasing number of domestic travelers and the rise of low-cost carriers.The 88,443-square-meter terminal now features 14 digital security checkpoints, large-scale food courts and a roof-top observatory.