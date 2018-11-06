LS Cable & System joins AIIB project in Oman

BUSINESS

LS Cable & System is slated to join a communications network building project that is being financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, according to the firm on Tuesday.The nation’s largest cable provider said it was selected as one of the companies that will build a broadband communications network in Oman led by its government and state-run mobile operator Oman BroadBand.The broadband network project is being carried out for the first time at the national level. By 2021, the first stage of the project worth around 200 billion won ($178 million) will be completed in key cities including Muscat. By 2030, the network will be expanded to other cities in the second stage of the project.LS Cable & System said it will be in charge of designing the communications network, engineering and supplying fiber optic cables.The cable provider has carried out large projects near Qatar in the Middle East with support from related organizations, including KOTRA and the Korea Information & Communication Contractors Association.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)