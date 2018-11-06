Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Jeju Air Q3 net profit falls 3.7% on high oil prices

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 6, 2018 - 11:40
  • Updated : Nov 6, 2018 - 11:40

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier due to high oil prices.

Net profit for the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30 reached 31 billion won ($27.6 million), compared with 32.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.


(Yonhap)

The budget airline said high oil prices are to blame for the decline in net profit.

Jet fuel prices came to $87.3 per barrel in the third quarter, up 45 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit fell 6.5 percent to 37.7 billion won in the July-September period from 40.3 billion won a year ago. Sales were up 31.3 percent to 350 billion won from 266.5 billion won during the same period last year, it said. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114