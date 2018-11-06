Artists of N. Korea, China hold joint performance in Pyongyang

NATIONAL

Artists of North Korea and China held a joint performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, according to the North's media Tuesday.The Korean Central News Agency said that the joint performance on Monday was watched by scores of officials from both countries, including Choe Hwi, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea; Ri Ryong-nam, vice premier of the cabinet; and Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun.North Korean students and teachers in the field of culture and arts were also invited to the performance, the KCNA said.Favorite songs of the two countries, such as the female solo "Ardent Desire," male solo "The Fluttering Red Flag" and mixed duet "New World" were performed.The Chinese delegation of singers, dancers, musicians and film stars led by Luo Shugang, minister of culture and tourism, arrived in the North on Friday as part of efforts to further expand bilateral cultural exchanges.The Chinese delegates left for home Monday after the joint performance, the KCNA added.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended an earlier joint performance by artists from his country and China at the same theater Saturday.While in Pyongyang, the Chinese artists visited Mangyongdae, the Musical Art Museum, Kim Won Gyun University of Music and other places of interest, the KCNA noted. (Yonhap)