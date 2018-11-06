[Weather] Fine dust blankets country

According to the Air Quality Forecasting Center of National Institute Of Environmental Research, fine dust levels are expected to remain “bad” in the capital area and Daegu, as well as Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla, North Gyeongsang and Jeju provinces.
|(Yonhap)
Other areas are expected to have “normal” levels of fine dust, but may see some “bad” levels in the morning.
Most parts of South Korea will have clear skies, with clouds gathering at night.
Temperature lows will vary from 2 to 12 degrees Celsius nationwide, with highs of 15 to 21 C -- a little warmer than average for this time of year.
The gap between the high and low temperatures will be highest in inland areas.
The eastern part of Gangwon Province bring will likely see some rain from the daytime, and the coastal areas of North Gyeongsang Province are expected to receive some rain at night.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)