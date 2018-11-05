Guinness recognizes Benz Korea’s mass-kimchi-making event as record breaker

Participants, who included employees of Mercedes-Benz Korea, dealers and affiliated companies, made 90 tons of kimchi and put it in 9,000 boxes, which were delivered to 25 food banks and 13 social welfare organizations in Seoul through the Seoul Council on Social Welfare.
|Dimitris Psillakis (seventh from left), chairman of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee and CEO of Benz Korea, and official Guinness World Records adjudicator Lucia Sinigagliesi (third from right) pose with participants at a kimchi-making event at Seoul Plaza on Sunday. Guinness acknowledged the event, which involved 3,452 people, as a record-breaker for the most people making kimchi simultaneously. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
“It was a great pleasure to contribute to promoting Korea’s kimchi culture in addition to setting a meaningful Guinness World Records with many volunteers,” said Dimitris Psillakis, chairman of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee and CEO of Benz Korea.
“The committee will continue to carry out various social contribution activities to practice sharing through participation similar to the world record achieved today.”
The event was part of the Seoul Kimchi Festival at Seoul Plaza, for which Benz was a major sponsor, having donated 300 million won ($266,856).
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)