Guinness recognizes Benz Korea’s mass-kimchi-making event as record breaker

Dimitris Psillakis (seventh from left), chairman of the Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee and CEO of Benz Korea, and official Guinness World Records adjudicator Lucia Sinigagliesi (third from right) pose with participants at a kimchi-making event at Seoul Plaza on Sunday. Guinness acknowledged the event, which involved 3,452 people, as a record-breaker for the most people making kimchi simultaneously. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)