Koreas to hold talks over health cooperation this week

NATIONAL

The two Koreas will hold talks over joint efforts to fight contagious diseases and other forms of health cooperation at their liaison office in North Korea's border city of Kaesong this week, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.



The meeting will take place on Wednesday, led by South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and Park Myong-su, a senior North Korean health official, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters.







(Yonhap)

"In line with the September Pyongyang declaration and the agreement during the inter-Korean high-level talks, the meeting will be held," Baik said, referring to the set of cross-border accords aimed at enhancing bilateral exchange and cooperation.In recent last months, Seoul and Pyongyang have been holding a series of meetings on various cooperative projects on railway connections, forestry and other areas, all of which they believe will help ease tensions and build mutual trust. (Yonhap)