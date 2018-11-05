Seoul city releases special version of foreigner-only tour pass

NATIONAL

The Seoul city government said Monday a limited version of a foreigner-only travel pass will be available for purchase starting this week, offering a wider range of discounts to tourist attractions in Seoul and nearby regions.



The new Discover Seoul Pass comes with discount vouchers for 96 tourist hot spots in Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, including the Korean Folk Village, Everland and Songdo Central Park.







(Yonhap)

The previous versions mainly included vouchers for places in Seoul.With joint efforts from the culture ministry and other related bodies, the city has come up with the limited version so as to spur fresh inflows of foreigners to Seoul's surrounding regions, city officials said.The city plans to sell 6,000 of the new tour passes from Tuesday.Like the previous card, the new pass can also be used as a transportation pass.The new pass comes in three different types by the usable hours. The 24-hour card will be sold for 39,900 won ($35.57), with prices of 55,000 won for 48 hours and 70,000 won for 72 hours. (Yonhap)