Moon to attend ASEAN, APEC meetings

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in will set out on a six-day trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea on Nov. 13, to pitch his New Southern Policy and economic policies and highlight the drive to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday .



“President Moon Jae-in will visit Singapore and Papua New Guinea on a six-day schedule from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18 to attend ASEAN-related summit meetings and the APEC summit,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said.





(Yonhap)