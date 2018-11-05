Moon to attend ASEAN, APEC meetings

President Moon Jae-in will set out on a six-day trip to Singapore and Papua New Guinea on Nov. 13, to pitch his New Southern Policy and economic policies and highlight the drive to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday .
“President Moon Jae-in will visit Singapore and Papua New Guinea on a six-day schedule from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18 to attend ASEAN-related summit meetings and the APEC summit,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said.
|(Yonhap)
During the trip, Moon will attend a series of meetings, including Korea-ASEAN summit, ASEAN Plus Three Summit, East Asian Summit in Singapore from Nov. 13 to 16, Kim said. According to Kim, the South Korean president plans to highlight his administration’s New Southern Policy and plans regarding denuclearization of North Korea at the meetings.
“President Moon will explain the New Southern Policy, and emphasize our intent to cooperate in the development of the East Asian community, and for expanding trade and investment in the region.”
The Moon administration’s New Southern Policy aims to strengthen economic and political ties between South Korea and Southeast and South Asian nations. As part of the plan, Seoul hopes to increase trade with ASEAN nations to $200 billion by 2020.
Kim added that Moon will also brief the attending leaders about Seoul’s efforts to bring about denuclearization of North Korea in an attempt to widen international support for his plans.
From Singapore, Moon will move on to Papua New Guinea for a two-day trip on Nov. 17, and attend the APEC summit.
At the event, Moon will present his administration’s vision of creating an inclusive society, Kim said.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)