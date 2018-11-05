Pitcher trying to view Korean Series start 'like any other game'

SPORTS

Doosan Bears' Seth Frankoff has been tapped to start Game 2 of the Korean Series -- the championship final in South Korean baseball -- against the SK Wyverns later Monday in what will be one of the biggest games of his career.



But the 30-year-old won't put any added pressure on himself, saying it will be "just another game."







"Being in the Korean Series, there's more on the line. But you have to treat it like any other game and go about your business the same way," Frankoff told Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, before Game 1 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul."It's part of why I signed with Doosan -- an opportunity to be playing in this situation," Frankoff added.During the regular season -- his first in the Korea Baseball Organization -- Frankoff led the league with 18 wins and ranked fifth overall with a 3.74 ERA. He was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two regular season starts against the Wyverns.Thanks in no small part to Frankoff and fellow American starter Josh Lindblom -- who won the ERA title with 2.88 -- the Bears cruised to the regular season title with a 93-51 record.But Lindblom was the losing pitcher in Game 1, as the Wyverns hit two homers off the right-hander for a 7-3 win. Lindblom was charged with five runs in 6 1/3 innings, and that puts pressure squarely on Frankoff to keep the Bears from going down 2-0 at home.Frankoff said he was confident he could rise to the occasion."I feel that if I execute my pitches, we'll be in a good situation to win the game," Frankoff added. "We'll see what happens." (Yonhap)