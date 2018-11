BUSINESS

(Cheong Wa Dae)

A senior Goldman Sachs economist was named head of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, the presidential office said Sunday.Kwon Goo-hoon, 56, will replace Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party as chairman of the committee that was formed to reinforce economic and other forms of cooperation with the northern region, including Eurasia.Song quit in late July to run for chief of the ruling party.A graduate of Seoul National University, Kwon earned his Ph.D from Harvard University. He has worked at the London office of ABN AMRO Bank and as deputy chief of the Moscow office of the International Monetary Fund.He joined Goldman Sachs in 2007 after working as a senior IMF economist. (Yonhap)