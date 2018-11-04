[Graphic News] How Internet usage has grown in Asia since 2000

WORLD

Internet usage has grown all over Asia with China, India and Indonesia leading the way, according to recent data released by the Internet World Stats.The internet has grown widely in all parts of the world in what is termed as the digital age. Asia has shown impressive growth trends in the last 10 years. South East Asia has seen the most penetration with China leading the way. In the last decade China has grown tremendously by providing internet from 22 million people to 772 million people in the last decade.In India, internet penetration in last ten years has jumped from five million to 462 million by 2017.In the last decade internet penetration in Indonesia has grown from 2 million to 143 million. (ANN)