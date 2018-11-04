Go to Mobile Version

Moon, floor leaders to hold policy consultation meeting

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 4, 2018 - 17:25
  • Updated : Nov 4, 2018 - 17:25
President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold his first regular policy consultation meeting with the floor leaders of five political parties on Monday.

They agreed in August to establish a regular dialogue channel to discuss broad policy issues and meet at least once every three months. 


(Yonhap)

At the first meeting, Moon is expected to seek their cooperation on the national budget, economic bills and the ratification of the April inter-Korean summit agreement, the presidential office said.

The meeting will be held over lunch with the participation of Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party, Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Kim Kwan-young of the Bareunmirae Party, Chang Byoung-wan of the Party for Democracy and Peace, and Youn So-ha of the Justice Party, it said. (Yonhap)


