Moon, floor leaders to hold policy consultation meeting

They agreed in August to establish a regular dialogue channel to discuss broad policy issues and meet at least once every three months.
|(Yonhap)
At the first meeting, Moon is expected to seek their cooperation on the national budget, economic bills and the ratification of the April inter-Korean summit agreement, the presidential office said.
The meeting will be held over lunch with the participation of Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party, Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Kim Kwan-young of the Bareunmirae Party, Chang Byoung-wan of the Party for Democracy and Peace, and Youn So-ha of the Justice Party, it said. (Yonhap)