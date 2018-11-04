Cuban president due in N. Korea

NATIONAL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was due in North Korea on Sunday on a visit that underlines the "invincible friendship and unity and comradely friendship" between the two countries, the North's main state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun said.



The newspaper carried a photo of Diaz-Canel, his biography and an editorial saying the North warmly welcomes his "coming to Pyongyang across the continent and ocean with the feelings of friendship of the fraternal Cuban people."







(Reuters)

The paper said his visit was "a historic event which powerfully demonstrates invincible friendship and unity and comradely friendship of the two peoples who are moving forward shoulder to shoulder in the joint struggle against the imperialists' policy of aggression and war and for peace and the victory of socialist cause."It continued, "It is the fixed stand of the Korean Party and government to boost the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with the Cuban people, which have been consolidated down through centuries and generations, as required by the new era." (Yonhap)