Kim attends China-North Korea joint performance in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a joint performance by artists from China and his country in Pyongyang on Saturday, according to a new report.



Kim hailed the concert at the Mansudae Art Theatre for displaying a "bright future of the traditional friendship" between the two allies, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.







(Yonhap)

The Chinese team of singers, dancers, musicians and film stars led by Luo Shugang, minister of culture and tourism, visited the North as part of efforts to further expand bilateral cultural exchanges.Kim said the performance was "overflowing with the warm feelings of the two peoples of the DPRK and China," and that he was "convinced of the bright future of the traditional DPRK-China friendship that stood all tempests of history to further effloresce," according to the KCNA. DPRK means the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.Kim mounted the stage and shook hands with the Chinese artists and expressed "heartfelt thanks" to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the performance, the report said.He was reportedly accompanied by top officials including Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party, and his sister Kim Yo-jong. (Yonhap)