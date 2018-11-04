[Weather] Sunday warmer than average, ultrafine dust levels soar in western region

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sunday will be warmer than average temperatures for this time of the year, with ultrafine dust levels evoking caution.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the temperature in Seoul will reach a daytime high of 19 degrees Celsius, Suwon 20 C, Daejeon 18 C, Busan 21 C, Daegu 20 C, Gwangju 20 C, Jeonju 19 C, Gangneung 21 C and Jeju City 20 C.Masks are advised as ultrafine dust levels rise in the west of the Korean Peninsula.The capital city of Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi Province region will be at the “bad” level, ranging between 40 and 50 micrograms per cubic meter. The central western and southwestern South and North Chungcheong provinces and North Jeolla Province will also see bad air quality throughout the day, remaining within the “bad” range.Wide daily temperature fluctuations are expected to persist for a while.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)