S. Korean civic group departs for joint event with N. Koreans

NATIONAL

A civic organization in South Korea on Saturday departed for Mount Kumgang to attend a joint event with North Koreans.



The members of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation left Seoul to take part in an event with the group’s North Korean counterpart. The event is to call for faithful implementation of the recent summit agreement between their leaders. A delegation of around 300 people, including personnel, journalists and other support staff, was scheduled to cross the border via the Donghae Line land route.





The joint event will be held at Mount Kumgang on the North’s east coast for two days. It will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the KCRC and its North Korean counterpart of the same name. The two groups last held a joint event in 2008.During the visit, the two sides will touch on the issue of exchanges in various sectors.“We’ll meet North Koreans at Mount Kumgang and will talk about exchanges in six areas: labor, farmers, students, women, religion and culture,” a KCRC official in Seoul said.The South’s delegation includes KCRC chief Kim Hong-gul, who is a son of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, lawmakers Seol Hoon and Kim Han-jung of the ruling Democratic Party and Choe Keum-sook, who heads the Korean Women’s Development Institute.The North’s delegation will be led by Kim Yong-dae, a vice president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.Senior KCRC officials visited North Korea in July to discuss arranging such an event at Mount Kumgang. (Yonhap)