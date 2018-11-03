NK media reports on sports talks with Seoul, omits outcome

NATIONAL

North Korea’s state media on Saturday reported on the country’s sports talks with South Korea a day earlier but didn’t mention the outcome of the meeting.



North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported that sports talks were held at the joint liaison office in the North’s border town of Kaesong for “implementing the historic September Pyongyang Joint Declaration.”





South Korea’s Vice Sports Minister Roh Tae-kang (right) and his North Korean counterpart, Won Kil-u shake hands at the joint liaison office in the North’s border town of Kaesong on Friday. (Yonhap)

Friday’s meeting, led by South Korea’s Vice Sports Minister Roh Tae-kang and his North Korean counterpart, Won Kil-u, was one of the follow-ups to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in September.The KCNA wrote that the two sides discussed practical matters and issued a joint communique to show people’s dignity and united power in international competitions by facilitating exchanges and cooperation in sports.However, it didn’t mention details of the agreement reached in Friday’s discussions.In their first sports talks in four months, the two Koreas agreed to inform the International Olympic Committee formally of their intention to co-host the 2032 Summer Games. The two sides also promised that they will try to field a joint team at next year’s men’s handball world championships.The Koreas also agreed to form unified teams at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and to work with the IOC and the international federations of Summer Olympic sports to make that happen.Meanwhile, the KCNA also reported on a joint taekwondo performance staged by Seoul-based World Taekwondo and the North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation in Pyongyang on Friday.However, Pyongyang’s state media didn’t mention the agreement signed between the two international taekwondo bodies. WT and the ITF on Friday said they agreed to establish a joint organization to facilitate the integration of the two styles of taekwondo. (Yonhap)