Arrest warrant sought for teacher on charges of leaking exam paper to daughters

By Yonhap
  Published : Nov 2, 2018
  • Updated : Nov 2, 2018 - 20:40
Police sought an arrest warrant for a girls‘ high school teacher Friday on charges of leaking exam questions to his twin daughters, who attend the same school.

Police said they sought the warrant for the 53-year-old teacher at Sookmyung Girls’ High School in southern Seoul on charges of obstruction of business.

The teacher, whose identity was withheld, has denied any wrongdoing.

Sookmyung Girls’ High School in southern Seoul (Yonhap)


But a local education office has concluded after its own inquiry that there are reasons to believe that the teacher stole exam papers to help his twins achieve good marks, though no direct evidence backing up the suspicions was found.

The inquiry found that the two students wrote the same wrong answers for some of the questions on the exams and that they shot up to the top ranks in too short a time considering their previous grades. (Yonhap)



