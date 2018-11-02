Korea, UAE agree defense cooperation is strengthening

NATIONAL

Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok held talks with a top United Arab Emirates official Friday and agreed that defense cooperation between the two countries is strengthening without disagreement, the presidential spokesman said.



Im also agreed during talks with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, to work together to realize a visit to South Korea by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at an early date within the first quarter of next year, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.







(Yonhap)

It was Al Mubarak's second trip to South Korea this year.He visited Seoul in January amid reports that the UAE had raised complaints about a memorandum of understanding that commits the South to providing military support for the Middle Eastern nation in the case of contingencies.Officials said the case has since been completely resolved.President Moon Jae-in visited the UAE in March, held talks with the crown prince and reached a series of agreements to upgrade their relations, including launching a two plus two dialogue involving vice minister-level foreign affairs and defense officials.In Friday's lunch meeting, Im and Al Mubarak "shared the view that cooperation in national defense and the defense industry between the two countries is strengthening without disagreement,"the presidential spokesman said.They also agreed that the two countries are faithfully carrying out the series of agreements reached when Moon visited the Middle Eastern nation. The two sides also agreed to share information and experiences whey they expand to markets in third countries. (Yonhap)