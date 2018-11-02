Koreas resume exchanging information on illegal fishing near sea border

NATIONAL

South and North Korea exchanged information on foreign boats illegally fishing through their military communication line for the first time in about 10 years Friday, Seoul's defense ministry said.



The information was shared at around 9 a.m. through their military communication line on the vessels illegally fishing around the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea border between the two Koreas, according to the ministry.







(Yonhap)

The move is part of efforts to enforce the agreement their military authorities reached during their talks in September and general-level talks last month.This marked the first communication of its kind since 2008, when the Koreas stopped sharing such information, which had been carried out under a 2004 deal to work together to prevent any accidental armed clashes around the NLL.The ministry said that the Koreas will continue to work together in implementing the September agreement between their militaries. (Yonhap)