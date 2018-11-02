[Newsmaker] Koreans lining up overnight for Apple’s most expensive phones

Some had come to queue from the night before, and hours later at 10 a.m., the line showed no sign of shrinking.
|Koreans line up in front of Apple Store Korea on Nov. 2 for Apple's new iphone XR, XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
The new models are by far the most expensive of Apple Inc.’s creations, and have storage capacity of up to 512 GB. The iPhone XS Max 512GB is the priciest of the selection this time, with a price tag of 1.97 million won ($1,735).
The 20-year-old who stood at the very front of the line said that he had queued up since 9 p.m. the day before and spent the night holding his position. More people kept adding to the line as the morning progressed.
The Korea Herald went to see how Apple’s premium pricing strategy is received in the nation, the home turf of its biggest rival Samsung Electronics.
The Apple Store Korea normally opens at 10 a.m. but for this special day, it had advanced the opening time by two hours.
The first 11 at the front of the line were admitted to the store at 8 a.m. sharp, after a countdown and applause from Apple employees.
|Kim Sang-hyuk, 25, was the first purchaser of the day at Apple Store Korea. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
The first person to make the purchase on the day was Kim Sang-hyuk, 25, who said he worked as a social worker.
Kim had lined up since 11:40 p.m. the night before.
He said the price was the least of his concerns. His pick was the most expensive of the new models: the iPhone XS Max’s 512 GB version in gold.
This was Kim’s third iPhone after the 6 Plus and 7.
Several people came for the new Apple Watch, but those who had come to purchase the Hermes special edition were disappointed, as the store did not have any yet.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com) and Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim427@heraldcorp.com)