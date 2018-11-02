[Weather] Temperatures to rebound Friday; sunny on weekend

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The recent cold weather is forecast to ease up on Friday after a chilly morning.Temperatures will show a daytime low of 1 to 9 C early in the day, but sunlight will help temperatures to bounce back to the average for early November.Seoul will reach a daily high of 17 degrees Celsius, Busan 19 C, Gangneung 18 C, Daejeon 17 C, Gwangju 18 C and Daegu 18 C.High pressure coming in from China will bring clear skies and dry air for the time being. The Korean Meteorological Administration, however, advised citizens to take special precautions to prevent fire.Sunny weather is expected during the weekend, bringing good conditions for outdoor activities.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)