Koreas to hold meeting of liaison office chiefs

NATIONAL

South and North Korea will hold a meeting of liaison office chiefs for the first time in about a month on Friday, a unification ministry official said Thursday.





(Yonhap)

Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and his North Korean counterpart, Jon Jong-su, will meet at around 10 a.m. at the liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, according to the official.Chun and Jon, the co-heads of the office, last met on Sept. 28.When the office was launched in mid-September, they agreed to meet every week.The two Koreas opened the office in a follow-up move to their leaders' summit agreement aiming to facilitate cross-border exchange and cooperation through a round-the-clock communication channel. (Yonhap)