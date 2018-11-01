Homeplus unveils rebranded CI

BUSINESS

Models hold a new corporate identity of Homeplus at Homeplus store on Thursday. (Homeplus)

South Korean supermarket chain Homeplus on Thursday unveiled a new corporate identity, the first since its establishment in 1997.The retailer’s signature color of red was kept, while the image of a “plus” was highlighted to represent the company’s future businesses. The plus symbol is created with two ovals overlapping each other, signifying higher shopping benefits and wider choices, the company explained.“Based on our past experiences and know-how, added with our challenge-confronting vision for the next 20 years, the new CI also sends a message of aggressive investments and speedier implementations of strategies, timed with the first anniversary of CEO Lim Il-soon’s leadership,” a Homeplus official said.“By constantly working to offer customers wise shopping choices, Homeplus will make changes and increase the value of shopping for our customers, partners and employees,” said CEO Lim Il-soon in a statement.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)