Korea’s archaeological research presented in English

Dictionary of Korean Archaeology–The Paleolithic (National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage)

Non-Korean speakers will now have easier access to the Paleolithic-era archaeological findings in Korea with the publication of an English-language book on research related to the field.The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, affiliated with the Cultural Heritage Administration, has published the “Dictionary of Korean Archaeology–The Paleolithic,” an English-language version of the book of the same title that was published in Korean in 2013.It also includes research conducted after the original book was published five years ago.The dictionary is aimed at helping researchers overseas learn about Korean archaeology, by introducing the research that was conducted on 73 major Paleolithic-era finds in Korea, illustrated with photographs, graphs and other content.The book is part of the “Dictionary of Korean Archaeology” series that has been published since 2001. Seven books have been published in Korean: one that deals with the general Korean Archaeology -- “Dictionary of Korean Archaeology”; three books that each cover specific topics of tumuli, fortresses and beacons, and relics found in the tumuli; and three others that each cover the Paleolithic era, Neolithic eras, and the Bronze Age.The recently published book on the early Stone Age is the second in the series to be published in English, following the Dictionary of Korean Archaeology that was published in English as an e-book in 2014 and as a physical copy last year.“Dictionary of Korean Archaeology–The Paleolithic” will be distributed to state-run libraries and research institutions in and out of Korea, and will also be accessible to the general public through www.nrich.go.kr.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)