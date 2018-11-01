[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

A married couple of Seok-ho (Cho Jin-woong) and Ye-jin (Kim Ji-soo), invite a group of lifelong friends to their housewarming party: Tae-soo (Yoo Hae-jin), Soo-hyun (Yum Jung-ah), Joon-mo (Lee Seo-jin), Se-kyung (Song Ha-yoon) and (Yoon Kyung-ho) all join with their seemingly perfect lives. After Ye-jin suggests they all reveal contents of their phone, however, a series of life-altering events unravels.Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and the extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film traces the meteoric rise of Queen and its leader Mercury (Rami Malek) through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.A darkness looms over ancient Korea as murderous creatures known as “Night Demons” have overrun the country. Returning from a long imprisonment abroad, Prince Lee Cheong (Hyun Bin) discovers that it will take the strength of his entire kingdom to stop the bloody rampage spreading across the nation. Along the way, a plan by Kim Ja-jun (Jang Dong-gun) unravels to end the world as they know it.The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his Jonathan (Jack Black) in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. Arriving at Jonathan’s home, Lewis meets Jonathan’s best friend, Florence Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett). But his new town’s sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.