Man arrested for pocketing W68m from job seekers

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Gwangju Seobu Police said Thursday they have arrested a man on charges of employment fraud, by which he collected some 68 million won ($60,000).The suspect was reported to have collected money from six people he had met at an automobile club by telling them he would get them employed at a subcontractor for Hyundai Mobis.The suspect, who had previously worked at a subcontractor, used his experience to pretend he was currently working for Hyundai Mobis as a full-time employee and convince the people he could guarantee them a job.It has been reported the suspect spent all his money on gambling and purchasing an imported car.Police are investigating whether the suspect has been connected to any other related irregular practices.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)