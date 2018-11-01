[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Pohang Guryongpo Gwamegi Festival
The Pohang Guryongpo Gwamegi Festival celebrates gwamegi -- dried mackerel -- along with other local specialties of the Pohang city region, including snow crab and squid.
The festival presents events like folk games, traditional Korean music performances, specialty product competitions and free samples.
The festival is Nov. 10-11. Admission is free.
Prior to the festival, a promotional event for the festival is being held at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul from Thursday to Sunday, where sales and tasting of gwamegi are available.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call travel hotlines at 1330. The homepage (guamegi.or.kr) is only in Korean.
Jeju Olle Walking Festival
The Jeju Olle Walking Festival is held in the fall when Jeju’s nature is at its best, offering an opportunity to walk around Jeju Island. The festival which started Thursday runs through Sunday.
The festival offers programs, Jeju delicacies and performances, including a music performance, cultural arts program, hands-on program and more.
Admission fees are 20,000 won for those who preregister and 25,000 won for on-site registration. It takes about three to six hours of walking per course.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, refer to the homepage at www.jejuolle.org/main.do.
Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival
The Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival has been held since 2000 to promote Masan’s famed flowers.
The programs include an opening ceremony, chrysanthemum ceremony, cultural event and closing ceremony,
The event began Oct. 26 and continues to Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Entrance is free of charge.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit culture.changwon.go.kr.
Seoul Lantern Festival
This year’s annual Seoul Lantern Festival, one of the representative festivals in Seoul, opens on Friday and will be held until Nov. 18.
Every year nearly 3 million visitors can expect to see lanterns along a 1.3-kilometer stretch of the Cheonggyecheon downtown, with various sights along the way from Cheonggye Plaza to Supyogyo Bridge.
It is held in four themes: “Start of a New Dream,” “Seoul, Dreaming of Future,” “Seoul, Sparkling with Memories” and “Seoul, Flowing with Tradition.”
The lighting hours are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. There are no admission fees.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese visit www.seoullantern.visitseoul.net.
Mindungsan Eulalia Festival
The Mindungsan Eulalia Festival has events including weekend mountain climbing, talent contests, “Arirang” singing contests, eulalia music concerts, a Mindungsan Gate ball competition and eulalia photo exhibition.
Hands-on programs at the festival include a local food program, postcard sending and mountain horseback riding.
The event is open to visitors of all ages through Sunday.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit the homepage at jeongseon.go.kr.