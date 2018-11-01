Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Mercury to rise after chilly week

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Nov 1, 2018 - 10:53
  • Updated : Nov 1, 2018 - 10:53
The weather will be crisp and cool across the nation Thursday, with high atmospheric pressure moving southeast from northern parts of China, according to the Korean Meteorological Agency.

Most parts of South Korea will see subzero temperatures in the morning, with the mercury set to record 3 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Ulsan, 0 C in Suwon, Chuncheon and Sejong and 2 C in Daegu. The temperature range is rated between minus 3 C and 7 C in the morning and between 13 C and 18 C later in the day nationwide.


(Yonhap)

The weather agency expects the cold will ease from Friday afternoon, but warned of wide fluctuations in temperatures. Some central regions and mountain areas will see ice and frost, so extra caution is advised in managing crops and forestry.

Due to the high pressure coming from the west, Korea will enjoy clear but dry weather and fine dust levels will remain at “average” or “good.”

By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


