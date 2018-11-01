Korea's consumer price growth hits 13-month high in Oct.

BUSINESS

South Korea's consumer price growth accelerated in October, hitting the highest in 13 months, on a sharp rise in prices for agricultural goods and oil-related products, government data showed Thursday.



The country's consumer price index climbed 2 percent last month from a year earlier, moving up from the previous month's 1.9 percent on-year gain, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.







(Yonhap)

The reading marks the highest since September 2017, when the comparable figure was 2.1 percent.From a month earlier, the index fell 0.2 percent.Core inflation, which excludes volatile oil and food prices, rose 1.1 percent on-year.The October figure is on par with the Bank of Korea's target of 2 percent for the year.Prices of agricultural goods soared 8.1 percent on-year last month, compared with a 7.1 percent on-year gain tallied for September.Prices of industrial goods increased 2 percent from the year before, compared with a 1.9 percent on-year rise reported for the previous month, the agency said.The statistical office said prices of service charges moved up 1.3 percent last month, vis-a-vis a 1.4 percent on-year increase in September.The country's consumer price growth had stayed above the 1 percent level, but a rise in agricultural products and oil prices pushed up the overall inflation last month, the statistics office said.The price of oil-related goods advanced 11.8 percent last month.Oil prices are hovering above $80 per barrel, and domestic fuel prices have recently risen sharply, raising concerns that the spike in costs may put a damper on Asia's fourth-largest economy.The fuel tax will be lowered by 15 percent for six months, reducing the tax burden for people by 2 trillion won, the government said earlier. (Yonhap)