US denies rumors of sanctions on Korean banks

WASHINGTON -- The United States denied Wednesday that it has informed some South Korean banks of impending sanctions for their transactions with North Korea.



Rumors spread in South Korea that the US Department of the Treasury is soon to impose secondary sanctions on several banks for their involvement in the government's recent expansion of economic and other exchanges with the North.



Such sanctions target third-party entities that conduct dealings with an already sanctioned entity, such as North Korea, which is under a wide array of international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.







"While we do not speculate on possible sanctions violations or comment on prospective actions, routine interactions should not be misinterpreted as telegraphing a future sanctions action," a Treasury spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query."Treasury regularly interacts with the US and international private sector to provide general guidance on (Treasury) sanctions and regulations," the spokesperson added.The rumors come amid a perceived rift in the approach taken by South Korea and the US to dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program.Seoul has been eager to push inter-Korean economic projects to spur denuclearization, while Washington has appeared wary it could undermine sanctions on the regime."Treasury will continue to implement all existing UN and US sanctions until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," the spokesperson said. (Yonhap)