[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hilton Seoul presents the “World Gourmet Travel – Mediterranean Cuisine” promotion, introducing a variety of Mediterranean dishes.During the promotion, the buffet restaurant offers over 100 choices of European dishes, such as veal sirloin with potato salad, sea bass with citrus dill sauce and beef stroganoff pilaf, mussel salad and more.The promotion will continue until the end of January. The price ranges between 70,000 and 85,000 won per person. For more information or reservation, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8270.Vista Walkerhill Seoul‘s Italian restaurant Del Vino launches Aragosta di Mare promotion, introducing various lobster dishes.The five-course meal starts with lobster avocado salad, followed by lobster soup and lobster oil pasta. Grilled lobster and beef tenderloin steak will be prepared as the main dish. For dessert, vanilla gelato and raspberry cake will be served.Along with the course meal, a glass of extra dry sparkling wine will be offered.The price of the meal is 280,000 won for two guests. For more inquires, call Del Vino at (02) 2022-0111.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is to host The Classic Wedding Fair on Nov. 9, sharing the latest wedding trend here.For the event, the Grand Ballroom will be decorated with white, peach, gold and blush pink. The outdoor Garden Terrace will also be decorated for those who are looking for a small, private wedding.Wedding dress brand Monica Blanche will present a wedding show. Guests can enjoy a live orchestra performance along with ballet performance.Advanced reservation is required. For more information, call Sheraton Seoul D Cube City at (02) 2211-1900.Inviting guests to taste the exquisite flavor of Korean beef, Park Hyatt‘s The Lounge launches The Taste of Korean Beef promotion.The promotion introduces a special four-course meal for dinner, using premium Korean beef as the main ingredient.The set-course dinner starts with Korean-style tartare, followed by beef dumpling accompanied by ginseng foam. Grilled beef will be served as the main dish. The course meal ends with a pumpkin tart along with tangerine sherbet.The gourmet promotion is to continue until Dec. 6. For more information or inquiries, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.Traditional American-style turkey will be available as a takeout from Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas‘s Grand Deli.The 6-kilogram turkey, marinated in herbal water for a minimum of 12 hours before being coated with herbal butter, is roasted in the oven at a low temperature. It comes with roasted sausages, figs, corns, sweet potatoes, chestnuts and other side dishes along with giblet gravy and cranberry sauce.The turkey dish is available until the year-end at the price of 230,000 won. A 24-hours advance booking before pick up is needed. For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.