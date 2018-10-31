N. Korea says ties with Russia strengthening

NATIONAL

North Korea`s Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol (Yonhap)

North Korea said Wednesday that relations with Russia are "further strengthening" as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol led a North Korean delegation to Moscow, where he had talks with his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov, on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency, the North's official mouthpiece.The two sides "agreed to further accelerate the development of the bilateral relations and boost mutual cooperation so as to positively contribute to peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region next year marking the 70th anniversary of the DPRK-Russia agreement on economic and cultural cooperation," KCNA reported.DPRK is the acronym for the communist nation's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Sin's visit to the Russian capital came amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip there may be imminent. The KCNA did not mention whether the issue was discussed in the Tuesday talks. (Yonhap)