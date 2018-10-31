N. Korea uses 600 bln won for luxury goods each year: spy agency

Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service, said the items include automobiles, fur and liquor, according to Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.
|Suh Hoon, director of South Korea`s National Intelligence Agency, in a file photo (Yonhap)
Suh was speaking at a closed-door annual parliamentary audit of his agency's affairs.
He was asked if a report is correct that the communist nation is using 5 trillion won of its total annual budget of some 7 trillion won for such luxury products.
Suh responded, "Not all. Around 600 billion won is used for what we call luxury goods." (Yonhap)