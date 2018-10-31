Yoon Eun-Hye learns true love in ‘Love Alert,’ following long hiatus

The new MBN series, set to first air Wednesday night, sees Yoon star opposite Chun Jung-myung as the two form a fake relationship as a popular celebrity and doctor, before it blossoms into genuine romance.
The new Wednesday-Thursday nighttime series is Yoon’s first work for South Korean audiences since KBS series “Marry Him If You Dare” in 2013, though the actress appeared on “Goddess Fashion,” a Chinese fashion design competition, in 2015.
|Yoon Eun-hye (left) and Chun Jung-myung pose together during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (MBN)
While on “Goddess Fashion,” Yoon was embroiled in controversy after one of her designs was accused of plagiarism by Korean fashion designer Yoon Choon-ho.
“Though I apologized publicly three years ago, I want to use this occasion as an opportunity to apologize again for causing trouble and disappointment,” the actress said during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.
Though nervous, Yoon said she tries to be appreciative and have fun, before adding that she chose to join the rom-com after giving much thought to returning to the small screen.
Viewers will get to see Yoon Yoo-jung, played by Yoon Eun-hye, having little luck with relationships despite her celebrity status, with marriage looking more unlikely as time goes by.
While the main plot will revolve around a romance between two characters from different backgrounds, a common theme in Korean dramas, director Jo Chang-wan said that “Love Alert” will give more attention to the trivial, giving the show a natural touch.
“Through the course of the relationship, the couple, which began as a fake one, dates and breaks up before developing true love, and there will be minor but fun storylines along the way,” the director said of what differentiates the show form other rom-com series.
While Jo asked viewers to enjoy the show as it is instead of comparing to major drama series, main actor Chun sounded ready to embrace all challenges in the upcoming show.
“I was looking for something new, a new challenge while reading the script. This time through ‘Love Alert,’ I wanted to show something different.” Chun said, adding he consulted with the people involved in the show’s making to achieve his goal.
Lee Hye-ran, who plays the role of entertainment journalist Joo Min-ah, did not fall behind other cast members when it comes to motivation.
“I cut my long hair to better act the role as an entertainment journalist looking for a scoop,” she said.
Lee said she met journalists and tried to study their expressions and habits while preparing for her role, as she wanted to depict her character in multidimensional ways.
The new drama series airs at 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)